Porch Preview: Sooner Theatre's Production Of 'Into The Woods'

The Sooner Theater in Norman will present the musical Into the Woods this weekend, with performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

By: News 9

The Sooner Theatre in Norman is gearing up for an enchanting weekend as it presents the musical Into the Woods.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the theater to see what attendees can expect.

Jennifer Baker, the executive director of Sooner Theatre, said they are all ecstatic to bring "Into the Woods" back into production.

"It's one of my favorite shows. Let's do it. And it's been a long time, about 16 years since we've done it," Baker said.

Brandon Adams, who plays the Baker, was approached with the idea of being in the production while his brother directed it.

Brandon’s brother, Skyler Adams, returned from New York, where he has performed on Broadway and on tour, to direct the production.

"I directed him 16 years ago, and now, full circle, my brother's directing me in this production. It's amazing," Brandon said.

Brandon expressed his appreciation for working in the community, saying, “This is our home, and we love it so much... It’s just a great place to work. It’s a valuable piece of this community.”

Showtimes are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.