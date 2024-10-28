Over 10,000 Acres Burned In SW Oklahoma Wildfire

Firefighters from nearly two dozen agencies are working to contain a massive wildfire that's burned 11,000 acres over three days in Southwest Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Blinding smoke from the Rush Fire forced the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to close on Saturday.

On Sunday, fire responders confirmed the fire is only active in the Special-Use Are of the refuge but said heavy smoke is a concern for nearby residents.

No evacuations are currently in place. Authorities said the fire is at zero percent containment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.