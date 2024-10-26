Jenks Trojans Overpower Moore Lions In 56-14 Victory

The Jenks Trojans proved their dominance Friday night, securing a commanding 56-14 win over Moore High School on the road.

By: News 9

Despite falling behind 35-7, Moore found a spark with a long touchdown run that cut Jenks’ lead to 35-14, briefly rallying the Lions’ sideline. However, the Trojans responded with Owen Jones connecting with Kayleb Barnett on a precision pass, followed by Logan Finch powering into the end zone. Jenks maintained control throughout, wrapping up a decisive win before heading home.