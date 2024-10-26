Jenks Trojans Overpower Moore Lions In 56-14 Victory

The Jenks Trojans proved their dominance Friday night, securing a commanding 56-14 win over Moore High School on the road.

Friday, October 25th 2024, 11:21 pm

By: News 9


The Jenks Trojans proved their dominance Friday night, securing a commanding 56-14 win over Moore High School on the road.

Despite falling behind 35-7, Moore found a spark with a long touchdown run that cut Jenks’ lead to 35-14, briefly rallying the Lions’ sideline. However, the Trojans responded with Owen Jones connecting with Kayleb Barnett on a precision pass, followed by Logan Finch powering into the end zone. Jenks maintained control throughout, wrapping up a decisive win before heading home.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 25th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024