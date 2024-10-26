Norman Tigers Triumph Over Deer Creek In High-Scoring Battle, 54-27

In a thrilling 6A-I matchup Friday night, the Norman Tigers came out on top, defeating Deer Creek 54-27 in a quarterback showcase.

By: News 9

Phoenix Murphy set the tone early for the Tigers, connecting with an open receiver to set up Crew Noles for a touchdown run. Deer Creek quickly countered with Georgia Tech commit Grady Adamson finding Jalen Davis, who sprinted 65 yards to score. Despite Deer Creek’s efforts, Norman’s offense proved too much, securing the Tigers a big win at home.