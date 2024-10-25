Tuttle Tigers, Blanchard Lions Put Undefeated Records On The Line In Friday Matchup

The Blanchard Lions and Tuttle Tigers, both undefeated so far this season, will finally face off against one another Friday night.

In the last weekend of October, two undefeated high school football teams will take to the field Friday night in Tuttle.

The Tigers and Lions, ranked No. 1 and 2 in the Oklahoma Class 4A District 2 standings, respectively, are both vying for the number one spot in their conference.

Tuttle's formidable offense has outscored opponents 316-63 so far this season, but News 9 viewers voted that Blanchard will be the one coming out on top.

Blanchard senior and wide receiver Brayson Carter said the Lions plan to come back home with another win.

"Go over there, play our hardest, get a dub," Carter said. "No matter, like, what the record is, it's always going to be a good game no matter what."

However, Tuttle players and coaches say they are determined to be the better team in the rivalry matchup.

"It's always big, us and Blanchard," head coach Brad Ballard said. "The communities love it, the kids love it, we've had a great week of prep but we're ready to get out here and play ball."