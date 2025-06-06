'Slow' offense to blame for Thunder's last-minute loss: Jalen Williams

Despite their Game 1 loss, OKC Thunder remains optimistic for Sunday's NBA Finals Game 2. Williams reflects on offense strategy and anticipates a solid comeback.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams says the team will be ready for Game 2 after taking an "L" at home in Game 1.

When asked in the post-game news conference what happened in the last minutes of Thursday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, especially after the Thunder performed so well in the first half, Williams said offense is to blame.

"Our offense was really slow, I think. We kind of let that dictate how we played on defense," Williams said, "Obviously when you're down by what they are, they're going to go fast. You kind of got to -- for right now, we got to have film, look at what happened during that time. But right now it's got to tip your hat. They made some really big shots down the stretch. Just were playing with, like, the hunger of being down."

Williams said the shock of leading the entire game, at one point by 15, to lose 111-110 in the final moments was tough to deal with, but it's nothing the team can't handle.

"We'll get back to 0-0, look at what we can do to be better. It's first to four. Regardless, if it's the Finals or round one, round two, you still have to win four games. We'll take that and be ready for Game 2," he said.

The Thunder meet up again with the Pacers for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Paycom Center.

