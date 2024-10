In a high-stakes matchup between two undefeated teams, players from Tuttle High School are gearing up for their Friday night game against Blanchard.

By: News 9

At 7-0 for the season, the Tigers have a perfect record to protect against the also undefeated Blanchard Lions.