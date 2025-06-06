SGA keeps his head straight after narrow loss

NBA Finals shifts as Thunder suffers a narrow defeat against the Pacers. Key insights from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's postgame press conference.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder handle a heavy 1-point loss after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives his thoughts on the final seconds and the flow of the game the Pacers fought with throughout the match.

On the Final Sequence and Haliburton’s Shot

Shai thought he got a good look to put his team up by three, but the shot didn’t fall. Tyrese Haliburton came down and made a clutch shot for the Pacers. Shai described it as part of basketball’s “ups and downs” and said they just have to be better next game.

Comparing to Previous Playoff Losses

He acknowledged similarities to Game 1 against Denver, but stressed the series is “first to four,” not “first to one.” Emphasized the need to focus on improvement and not dwell on the loss.

Areas for Improvement

Shai admitted it’s hard to pinpoint specific areas for improvement right after the game. He said the next two days would be spent analyzing and preparing to be better for Game 2.

Handling Pressure and Bouncing Back

Treat the Finals like any other game and not letting the moment change their character or approach. Pointed out the team has bounced back from tough losses before and aims to do the same.

On Haliburton’s Clutch Performance

Shai described Haliburton’s game-winner as just a good basketball play, not something out of the ordinary.

Responding to the Pacers’ Energy

Felt the team responded well to the energy in the arena and controlled much of the game. Noted the importance of playing the full 48 minutes and closing out games better.

Offensive Looks and Adjustments

Didn’t feel the Pacers did anything unusual defensively; his team got normal looks that just didn’t go in. Stressed not making excuses and focusing on areas they can control for improvement.

