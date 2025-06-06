SGA keeps his head straight after narrow loss
NBA Finals shifts as Thunder suffers a narrow defeat against the Pacers. Key insights from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's postgame press conference.
Thursday, June 5th 2025, 11:15 pm
By:
Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
The Oklahoma City Thunder handle a heavy 1-point loss after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives his thoughts on the final seconds and the flow of the game the Pacers fought with throughout the match.
Watch the full press conference above, of follow along for the major takeaways.
On the Final Sequence and Haliburton’s Shot
- Shai thought he got a good look to put his team up by three, but the shot didn’t fall.
- Tyrese Haliburton came down and made a clutch shot for the Pacers.
- Shai described it as part of basketball’s “ups and downs” and said they just have to be better next game.
Comparing to Previous Playoff Losses
- He acknowledged similarities to Game 1 against Denver, but stressed the series is “first to four,” not “first to one.”
- Emphasized the need to focus on improvement and not dwell on the loss.
Areas for Improvement
- Shai admitted it’s hard to pinpoint specific areas for improvement right after the game.
- He said the next two days would be spent analyzing and preparing to be better for Game 2.
Handling Pressure and Bouncing Back
- Treat the Finals like any other game and not letting the moment change their character or approach.
- Pointed out the team has bounced back from tough losses before and aims to do the same.
On Haliburton’s Clutch Performance
- Shai described Haliburton’s game-winner as just a good basketball play, not something out of the ordinary.
Responding to the Pacers’ Energy
- Felt the team responded well to the energy in the arena and controlled much of the game.
- Noted the importance of playing the full 48 minutes and closing out games better.
Offensive Looks and Adjustments
- Didn’t feel the Pacers did anything unusual defensively; his team got normal looks that just didn’t go in.
- Stressed not making excuses and focusing on areas they can control for improvement.
Mentality After a Tough Loss
- Said the manner of the loss (last-second shot) doesn’t matter as much as learning from it.
- The goal is to use the loss as a lesson and come back stronger, as they have done in previous playoff series.