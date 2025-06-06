Lu Dort reflects on OKC's 1-point Game 1 loss

Oklahoma City Thunder lose by a point to the Pacers in NBA Finals Game 1, Lu Dort discusses what went wrong for OKC in the game.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder faced a strong-willed Pacers, losing in the final seconds of the 4th quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The tough 1-point loss will be emotional for anyone, and Lu Dort breaks it down during his post-game press conference.

"Losing like that hurts, but at the same time there's a couple things we could have done better."

Dort says this Game 1 loss doesn't decide the entire series.

"It's a long series. Got to get back tomorrow, watch the film, see what stuff we can get better at, be right back at it in a couple days."

This game was reminiscent of Game 1 against Denver, and Dort says OKC needs to watch playback and work hard it they want to win.

"Obviously, we got the right approach throughout the whole series against Denver. Like I said, this is a different team. So we got to go back, watch film, really get better. Try not to let that happen again," he said.

Dort say he will still have the same mentality going into Game 2 of the series.

"Next game we going with a 0-0 mentality, just go out there and try to win the game. Like I said, it's one game, it's a long series. So we'll be better next game," he said.

Defensively, OKC was dominating the Pacers in the first half of the game. Dort says the Pacers won because they took care of the ball.

"I guess they did a better job taking care of the ball. Our intensity has been the same. Like they hit a lot of tough shots. But that's just how we play. We play really hard and we try to turn them over. I feel like they just took care of the ball," he said.