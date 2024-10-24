State Board Of Education Weighing Possible Revocation Of Teaching Certificates For Multiple Oklahoma Educators

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of revoking the teaching certificates of several Oklahoma educators.

One of the main points on Thursday's agenda is that of Shawnee Schools Superintendent Aaron Espolt, who has been under investigation for what the Oklahoma State Department of Education calls a "pattern of inappropriate interactions with students" in several districts in Oklahoma.

The allegations first came to light in August, when Shawnee Public Schools said they received word that Espolt was under OSDE investigation.

According to court records, the accusations against Espolt date back to his early days as a teacher in Little Axe and Boone-Apache school districts.

Court records indicate he engaged in sexual relationships with students between 2000 to 2005, however, Espolt has denied all allegations, calling them vague and salacious, and says he hasn't been charged with a crime.

Espolt has since filed a lawsuit asking the court to stop the board from suspending his license, and in response, the board delayed the discussion and sent his case to a revocation hearing.

Thursday's agenda does not show if Esplot has had a hearing, but it suggests members will once again discuss revoking his license.

Also, the board is set to discuss taking emergency action on the certification for former Bixby High School principal Mickey Replogle, who is accused of being intoxicated at a school dance in September.

Thursday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.