State Board Of Education Tables Emergency Suspension Of Shawnee Superintendent

During its monthly meeting on Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education faced an emergency proposal to suspend certifications for three teachers.

Shawnee Superintendent Aaron Espolt was among the names up for deliberation. The Shawnee Public Schools Board of Education placed Espolt on a sudden paid administrative leave on Aug. 26 after the district became aware the State Department of Education had launched an investigation into him. At the time, details were limited and no public explanation was given about what prompted the investigation or the focus.

Despite the lack of information, the district said it had no reason to believe the investigation was related to his tenure as superintendent in Shawnee.

A month later, more information about the investigation became apparent in a legal filing submitted by attorneys on behalf of Espolt.

According to an emergency petition for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction available online, OSDE first provided Espolt with notice of their investigation on Aug. 20.

Subsequently, Espolt's attorneys wrote that he was later provided with a revised notice of investigation containing more information. In that copy, the attorneys state it was established the allegations surrounded a time frame ranging from 2000 to 2005.

An exhibit attached to the petition prepared by Espolt's attorney describes those allegations as a “pattern of inappropriate conduct and interactions with female students.” Espolt's attorney wrote in their petition he denies all the allegations.

During a period of discussion at the board meeting on Thursday, board members were told by department staff its investigator had gathered information about the allegations from witness interviews.

“There's not an immediate threat or risk there, I think,” said board member Sarah Lepak. “And so, I would be inclined to just refer it to a hearing officer with the understanding that he's on leave.”

In their filing, attorneys for Espolt drew attention to the lack of any criminal charges or convictions. They pleaded for a hearing so Espolt could “defend his career, livelihood and reputation.”

“And that's my only fear; I don't want to do something that's going to jeopardize someone's career,” said board member Katie Quebedeaux. “If it's only an allegation that then comes to be false. So, I feel like maybe a hearing officer could gather more of those details.”

The board tabled an emergency suspension and instead sent Espolt's case to a hearing officer to process on a normal schedule.