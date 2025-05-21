Walk’s Homer, Pitching Trio Power Oklahoma Past Kentucky 5-1 in SEC Tournament Opener

Oklahoma topped Kentucky 5-1 in the SEC Tournament opener behind Jason Walk’s go-ahead homer and strong pitching from Jaden Barfield, James Hitt, and Dylan Crooks.

By: OU Athletics

No. 12 seed Oklahoma opened the SEC Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 win over Kentucky on Tuesday, advancing to face No. 5 seed Georgia on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT.

Sophomore Jason Walk delivered a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning, while starter Jaden Barfield and relievers James Hitt and Dylan Crooks combined to hold the Wildcats to one unearned run on six hits.

Barfield worked four innings in just his second start, and Hitt (W, 2-0) followed with four scoreless frames. Easton Carmichael went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, and Walk led OU with two RBIs.

The Sooners (34-19) will take on Georgia with coverage on SEC Network.