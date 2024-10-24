Family Raises Money To Honor Late Daughter With Kitchen That Supports Homeless Youth

A family is honoring their late daughter, Grace, by raising funds for a kitchen at SISU Youth Services in Oklahoma City to support homeless youth, aiming to complete their $100,000 goal by what would have been her 25th birthday.

A family of a young girl who passed away is using her death to benefit homeless youth in Oklahoma City.

Grace Roark died in a car crash in 2017, and her family said she was known for doing everything possible to help others.

Since her passing, they have volunteered at SISU Youth Services to honor her giving heart.

The Roarks have begun raising money for a kitchen named after Grace and have already raised thousands of dollars.

"While it's wonderful that we've raised $60,000, it will never feel like enough even when we accomplish our $100,000 goal," said Grace's mom, Betsy.

Grace's kitchen will be inside SISU Youth Services, where the Roark family volunteers to feed homeless youth.

"The kitchen has been built, but we need to finish funding it to establish more appliances, shelving, and supplies that will last," said Roark.

SISU warns the community of a crisis in Oklahoma City as the number of kids experiencing homelessness has risen by 35 percent in the last two years.

"Without something like SISU, these young people would be exposed to not only hunger but all of the harms that come with being on the street," said SISU's Aaron Wilder. "Last year we served more than 6,000 meals through volunteers like the Roark family."

The Roark family aims to raise an additional $40,000 by September 2025 to dedicate the kitchen to Grace on her 25th birthday.

