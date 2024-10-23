Oklahoma City Schools Hosting Community Input Session At Classes SAS

As part of Oklahoma City public Schools' "Voices for the Future" initiative, the district is seeking community input at a listening session scheduled for Wednesday night.

Hoping to hear from families of students about what the community envisions for the future, Oklahoma City Schools is hosting a listening session Wednesday night.

The sessions, part of the "Voices for the Future" initiative, aim to gather feedback from stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, and community members, to inform the development of a new five-year strategic plan.

Joining the News 9 team to share more about Wednesday's forum is Oklahoma City Public Schools Board chair Paula Lewis.

The sessions will focus on four questions: what should students be able to do post-graduation, what qualities students should have, what the district should stop doing, and what the district should start doing.

"We want to hear from all of our stakeholders, whether they have students in the district or not," Lewis said. "That's how we're going to set our goals moving forward and create the vision for the district."

The remaining sessions, scheduled from Oct. 23 to Nov. 12, will be held at various OKCPS high schools, with Spanish translation services available.

"We've had three already, and it's been phenomenal to hear the input," Lewis said.

Here are when and where to attend the remaining planned sessions: