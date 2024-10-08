OKCPS Seeking Community Input For Future Of Children's Education, Hosting Public Forums

Leaders at Oklahoma City Public Schools say they want to hear from families and community members on what they envision for the future of student's education, and the district is hosting community forums at schools across the city.

By: News 9

-

Seeking to hear back from the community on what residents want for their children's education, Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting sessions to seek input from community members.

The Oklahoma City Public School board said it wants to hear from families and community members on what they envision for the future of students, and the received feedback will help guide the district's plan for the next 5 years.

Beginning on Tuesday, you can attend a community listening session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

So far, eight listening sessions have been scheduled at multiple locations across the district:

Tuesday, October 8, Douglass High School commons Thursday, October 10, John Marshall Enterprise High School cafeteria Tuesday, October 22, Capitol Hill High School cafeteria Wednesday, October 23, Classen SAS High School at Northeast cafeteria Tuesday, October 29, Southeast High School cafeteria Wednesday, November 6, US Grant High School cafeteria Thursday, November 7, Star Spencer High School cafeteria Tuesday, November 12, NW Classen High School cafeteria

American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will be available at each session.

For more information about the OKCPS listening sessions, click here.