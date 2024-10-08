OKCPS Seeking Community Input For Future Of Children's Education, Hosting Public Forums

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 9:50 am
Seeking to hear back from the community on what residents want for their children's education, Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting sessions to seek input from community members.
The Oklahoma City Public School board said it wants to hear from families and community members on what they envision for the future of students, and the received feedback will help guide the district's plan for the next 5 years.
Beginning on Tuesday, you can attend a community listening session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
So far, eight listening sessions have been scheduled at multiple locations across the district:
American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will be available at each session.
For more information about the OKCPS listening sessions, click here.
