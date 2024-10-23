Wellness Wednesday: Breast Cancer High-Risk Program

Nurse Practitioner Jeneice Miller from the Oklahoma Breast Cancer Center joined the News 9 on Wednesday team to share more about what Oklahomans should know about screening for breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and regardless of the time of year, it is always important for people to know their risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.

In Cleveland County, Norman Regional Health System's High-Risk Program works with patients to inform them of their risk of developing cancer.

Miller said one of the things people can do to stay healthy is by being screened for cancer earlier than is recommended.

"Many women are high risk, and should be starting their screenings at an earlier age before they would ever be in the doors at the mammogram unit," Miller said.

Miller said screenings often involve many questions about the patient's life, including about their menstrual cycle, the age at which they had their first child and if they have had any issues or family history regarding breast cancer.

Miller said anyone interested in being screened for cancer should contact the Oklahoma Breast Cancer Center at (405) 307-2623 to set up an appointment.