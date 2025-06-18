Wellness Wednesday: Hydration mocktails

On this Wellness Wednesday, the News 9 team is learning all about hydration mocktails that will keep you cool and hydrated all summer.

By: Christian Hans

June is hydration month, and as we get into warmer summer weather, it is more important than ever to stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

On today's Wellness Wednesday, News 9 spoke with Life Time Personal Trainer Kristen DeBock, who says electrolytes are an important part of staying hydrated.

"Electrolytes are like your minerals that we need in our body.," Debok said. "Sodium, potassium and magnesium are going to be really the most important ones to help our muscles work properly, and help us feel just really good throughout the day and beat that summer heat. [Water] does help you, but if you want that extra added boost, and really, if you are very active, playing sports, doing a workout fitness class or a program, you'll definitely want to."

DeBock said one way to get extra electrolytes re by making refreshing hydration mocktails, with all of the benefits of water and added electrolytes but no alcoholic content.

"At Life Time, we do have our supplement line, LTH, which is Life Time Health," Debock said. "We're going to make what we call a citrus surge mocktail, and it is going to feature our peach mango hydrate."

With only a cup of the hydration powder, mixed with sparkling water, pineapple juice, orange juice and a lemon slice, DeBock said your hydration mocktail is ready to go.

"This is a fun way to add electrolytes to your drinks if you don't love just water," DeBock said.