Study shows link between sleep apnea and brain damage, Alzheimer's risk

A new study reveals that low oxygen levels among sleep apnea patients may impact memory and brain function.

By: Allyson Luckie

A new study by the American Academy of Neurology shows that the lower oxygen levels among sleep apnea patients can damage blood vessels in a person's brain.

According to the study, a person with sleep apnea, which affects the body's ability to breathe while asleep, can experience damage to small blood vessels within the brain.

Researchers say that damage can negatively impact a person's memory and possibly contribute to Alzheimer's disease.