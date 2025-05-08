Study shows link between sleep apnea and brain damage, Alzheimer's risk

A new study reveals that low oxygen levels among sleep apnea patients may impact memory and brain function.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 7:19 am

By: Allyson Luckie


A new study by the American Academy of Neurology shows that the lower oxygen levels among sleep apnea patients can damage blood vessels in a person's brain.

According to the study, a person with sleep apnea, which affects the body's ability to breathe while asleep, can experience damage to small blood vessels within the brain.

Researchers say that damage can negatively impact a person's memory and possibly contribute to Alzheimer's disease.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 8th, 2025

April 18th, 2025

April 11th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 9th, 2025

May 9th, 2025

May 9th, 2025

May 9th, 2025