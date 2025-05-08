Study shows link between sleep apnea and brain damage, Alzheimer's risk

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 7:19 am
A new study by the American Academy of Neurology shows that the lower oxygen levels among sleep apnea patients can damage blood vessels in a person's brain.
According to the study, a person with sleep apnea, which affects the body's ability to breathe while asleep, can experience damage to small blood vessels within the brain.
Researchers say that damage can negatively impact a person's memory and possibly contribute to Alzheimer's disease.
April 18th, 2025
April 10th, 2025
May 9th, 2025
May 9th, 2025