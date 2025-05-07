Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 1 Breakdown: What Went Wrong?

Thunder Breakdown covers OKC's Game 1 loss to the Nuggets—key moments, players' performances, coaching decisions, and what to improve for Game 2. Updates on Thunder playoff news.

By: Jeremie Poplin, Steve McGehee

-

In this episode of Thunder Breakdown, Jeremie Poplin and Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee recap the Oklahoma City Thunder's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The guys break down the game's key moments, Steve's reactions caught on camera during the broadcast, coaching decisions and accountability, player performances, and the overall team morale.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Key takeaways looking ahead to Game 2:

The Thunder faced significant adversity in game 1, and they'll need to adapt to the Nuggets' style headed into game 2. Coaching decisions, especially on fouling, were crucial. Mark Dagnault took ownership of the team's mistakes. Where do the Thunder need the most work? Their 3-point shooting game. The bench needs to contribute more in the playoffs.

