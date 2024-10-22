The Porch Visits Family-Operated Haunted House In Oklahoma City

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited an Oklahoma City haunted house, operated by a family who gets into the Halloween spirit every year.

By: News 9

When it comes to Halloween, one of the iconic ways people celebrate is by going to haunted houses.

In Oklahoma City, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited a family who gets into the Halloween spirit every October to put together the 13th Door Haunted Attraction.

Heather, who owns the attraction, said of the 35 scare actors taking part, 10 are her children. Originally, the family held the haunted attraction in their yard.

"In our own yard," Heather said. "We did that for nine years, and then we came here."

In addition to the dozens of scare actors, the family also has designers working on the hand-crafted sets each year.

The 13th Door Haunted Attraction is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20, and children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.