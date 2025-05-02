Annual Prague Kolache Festival bringing Oklahoma's Czech history to the forefront

The Prague Kolache Festival features parades, food, music, and dancing to celebrate Oklahoma's Czech heritage. Learn more about Saturday's full list of festivities.

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 10:25 am

By: Christian Hans


Featuring polka music, food and one of Oklahoma's largest parades, the city of Prague in Lincoln County is getting ready for the annual Prague Kolache Festival.

Ahead of the festivities, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is speaking with Prague's Kolach Queen, Elle Standlee-Daniels, and Junior Queen Brynlee Lakins to learn more about what to expect.

Q: What can you tell us about the festival on Saturday?

Elle: We have so many things happening tomorrow, and it's just kind of a cluster. We have the parade, we have the kolach eating contest, we have the pageant, we have Czech dancing, we have Besada, we have street dancing, we have a ton of stuff and that's just a little bit of it.

Q: What is your favorite part of the event?

Brynlee: My favorite part is the street dancing. Just because everyone joins in and has fun together dancing and then they end the night with fireworks, and I just think that is so fun.

Q: Can you tell us about the dress that you're wearing?

Elle: This is a Kroj. So it's made up from different regents. Mine is made up from past queens, and we just want to celebrate where we came from and who we came from.

Brynlee: Mine has just been different things have been added by a lot of people, friends, family and it's just been customized for a while.

Q: If someone has not come out before, or if they are not Czech, why should they come out?

Brynlee: You don't have to be Czech to come to the Kolache Festival. It's for everybody. There's something for everyone to do and everyone can have fun at the Kolach Festival.

Saturday's festivities begin at 9 a.m., but the parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Visit the Prague Kolache Festival website to learn more.
