Annual Prague Kolache Festival bringing Oklahoma's Czech history to the forefront

Featuring polka music, food and one of Oklahoma's largest parades, the city of Prague in Lincoln County is getting ready for the annual Prague Kolache Festival.
Ahead of the festivities, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is speaking with Prague's Kolach Queen, Elle Standlee-Daniels, and Junior Queen Brynlee Lakins to learn more about what to expect.
Elle: We have so many things happening tomorrow, and it's just kind of a cluster. We have the parade, we have the kolach eating contest, we have the pageant, we have Czech dancing, we have Besada, we have street dancing, we have a ton of stuff and that's just a little bit of it.
Brynlee: My favorite part is the street dancing. Just because everyone joins in and has fun together dancing and then they end the night with fireworks, and I just think that is so fun.
Elle: This is a Kroj. So it's made up from different regents. Mine is made up from past queens, and we just want to celebrate where we came from and who we came from.
Brynlee: Mine has just been different things have been added by a lot of people, friends, family and it's just been customized for a while.
Brynlee: You don't have to be Czech to come to the Kolache Festival. It's for everybody. There's something for everyone to do and everyone can have fun at the Kolach Festival.
Saturday's festivities begin at 9 a.m., but the parade will begin at 11 a.m.
Visit the Prague Kolache Festival website to learn more.
