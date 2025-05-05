Retrospective by Cheyenne-Arapaho artist Edgar Heap of Birds on display at Oklahoma Contemporary

A new exhibit featuring decades of works by Cheyenne-Arapaho artist Edgar Heap of Birds is now on display at Oklahoma Contemporary in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Oklahoma Contemporary to learn more about the new exhibition and what guests can learn from the art on display.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Oklahoma Contemporary to learn more about the new exhibition and what guests can learn from the art on display.

Oklahoma Contemporary Director of Exhibitions AnnaVittoria Pickett says the art covers decades of Edgar Heap of Birds' work.

"Honor Song is a 40-year retrospective of the work of Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, a renowned Cheyenne and Arapaho artist," Pickett said. "His diverse body of work spans printmaking, painting and public art installations.

Pickett said throughout his career, Edgar focused on themes of indigenous identity, land and history, creating thought-provoking pieces that challenge viewers to reflect on cultural resilience and resistance.

"This exhibition brings together hundreds of his works, providing a deep and immersive look at his powerful career," Pickett said. "This is also Oklahoma Contemporary's first-ever campus-wide retrospective."

Pickett says the exhibition is open until Aug. 4 and is free to the public.

In addition to the indoor display, Pickett says Oklahoma Contemporary says a new interactive installation by Edgar Heap of Birds has been put in place on the grounds near North Broadway Avenue.

"'Autumn' is an interactive installation by Edgar Heap of Birds, Pickett said. "It spotlights two painted basketball half-courts that were created in collaboration with Project Backboard. The work is a perfect mix of community engagement, contemporary art, and indigenous visibility."

Pickett says the courts are also free and open to all visitors.

Oklahoma Contemporary will also be hosting multiple events in the days ahead, including one on Saturday.

"Saturday, we have our Second Saturday XL, it's this Saturday, May 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.," Pickett said. "It's free, it's family friendly, we'll have hands-on art activities, live performances, and food trucks. It's a great opportunity for families to come out and learn something new, have fun, and even make their own works of art."

Learn more about upcoming events by visiting Oklahoma Contemporary's website.