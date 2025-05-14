Spanish Cove Retirement Village seniors stay fit with new event

After dozens of residents competed in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, the Spanish Cove Retirement Village is inviting the public to participate in its "Walk with a Doc" event.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

After showing up and running their hardest for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, residents at Spanish Cove Retirement Village are getting ready for the next chance to stay active.

The group earned recognition for having the largest participation in the Senior Marathon for two consecutive years, growing from 50 walkers last year to 78 in 2025.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the community Wednesday to learn about the Memorial Marathon results and what's next.

One of the community's coordinators, Debbie Miller, said the upcoming "Walk with a Doc" event will brings community members together to walk alongside a physician and ask health-related questions in a social setting.

“It’s been so much fun being back-to-back winners,” said Debbie, a coordinator for the Spanish Cove walking group. “Training has been wonderful. It’s a great way to encourage our residents to stay active and get outside — and it’s all for such a great cause.”

Miller said the event was started by an Ohio cardiologist, and though there are over 600 chapters around the world, this Oklahoma chapter is only the second in the U.S.

“We are only the second retirement village chapter in the entire U.S.,” Debbie said. “It’s a pretty big deal for Spanish Cove.”

The Walk with a Doc event takes place at 1 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month at Spanish Cove, and is open to the public.