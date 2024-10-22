National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Event

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will host its second annual "HalloWest" event on Thursday, offering families a safe and fun Halloween experience with trick-or-treating, crafts, and activities in a festive atmosphere.

By: News 9

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will host its annual "HalloWest" event on Thursday, offering families a unique Halloween experience.

Chief Marketing Officer Seth Spielman shared details about the event, which he said aims to provide a fun and safe environment for trick-or-treating and Halloween festivities.

"HalloWest is our take on Halloween and a fun new tradition for Oklahoma City," Spielman said.

The event debuted last year and will feature trick-or-treating in Prosperity Junction, a recreation of a turn-of-the-century cattle town.

He said families can expect food and non-food treats, crafts, games, and story time for the kids. Children can also walk across a stage in their costumes for photos.

"We received great feedback from last year's event, and we’re excited to welcome families again this year," Spielman said. "It's a safe, controlled environment for trick-or-treating, making it perfect for parents looking for extra Halloween fun."

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Museum members receive a $5 discount, and children aged 12 and under attend for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the museum's website.