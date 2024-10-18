Owasso Stays Unbeaten, Dominates Edmond Memorial 46-14

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 10:46 pm
Owasso continued its dominant season, rolling past Edmond Memorial 46-14 in a 6A-I matchup.
The Rams set the tone early, scoring quickly and often. Noah Hill capped off a first-quarter drive with a goal-line touchdown, giving Owasso a 15-0 lead. Hill struck again later, taking a pass from Drew Frankenfield 87 yards to the end zone, extending the lead.
Owasso remains unbeaten, showcasing their firepower in another commanding win.
