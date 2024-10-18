Choctaw Outlasts Stillwater In Turnover-Heavy 35-28 Victory

In a wild Thursday night matchup, Choctaw held on to defeat Stillwater 35-28 in a 6A-II clash that featured a string of turnovers from both teams.

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 10:40 pm

By: News 9


In a wild Thursday night matchup, Choctaw held on to defeat Stillwater 35-28 in a 6A-II clash that featured a string of turnovers from both teams.

The Yellowjackets struck first, but Stillwater answered late in the first quarter with a short touchdown from Jaedan Adams. From there, the game turned into a turnover fest, with Cash Williams throwing an interception to Peyton Campbell, followed by Mason Schubert fumbling on Stillwater’s ensuing drive, giving Choctaw the ball back.

The back-and-forth continued as Choctaw lost a fumble minutes later, setting the stage for a down-to-the-wire finish. The Yellowjackets managed to hang on and secure the win, improving their standing in the 6A-II race.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 17th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2024

October 19th, 2024

October 19th, 2024

October 19th, 2024