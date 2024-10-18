Choctaw Outlasts Stillwater In Turnover-Heavy 35-28 Victory

In a wild Thursday night matchup, Choctaw held on to defeat Stillwater 35-28 in a 6A-II clash that featured a string of turnovers from both teams.

By: News 9

The Yellowjackets struck first, but Stillwater answered late in the first quarter with a short touchdown from Jaedan Adams. From there, the game turned into a turnover fest, with Cash Williams throwing an interception to Peyton Campbell, followed by Mason Schubert fumbling on Stillwater’s ensuing drive, giving Choctaw the ball back.

The back-and-forth continued as Choctaw lost a fumble minutes later, setting the stage for a down-to-the-wire finish. The Yellowjackets managed to hang on and secure the win, improving their standing in the 6A-II race.