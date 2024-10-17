The Porch Previews Oklahoma City Halloween Music Show

An Oklahoma City music venue will be hosting a Halloween-themed rock show on Thursday, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with event organizers to see what guests can expect.

Inside a historic Oklahoma music hall, organizers are putting together a Halloween-themed rock show on Thursday.

Formerly known as the Oklahoma Opry, the venue now known as Resonant Head will be hosting "Purgatory: A Halloween Rock Show" starting at 8 p.m.

Doors to the venue open at 7 p.m.. but the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited to see what all the show has to offer.

The show is for all ages, and local artists including World Peace Death Ray, J + the Bishops and Trilogy will all be performing.

Patrick, one of the band member of World Peace Death Ray, said Resonant head has been open since April of 2023, and in the time since, they have performed hundreds of times.

"This space was built in 1953," Patrick said. "This was actually called the Nag Station, which was the food place for the Oklahoma Opry, which is right next door. We've been open since April of 2023, and just rocking. We've done 200 shows here already, and we're just loving it."

Tickets are $5 each. To purchase tickets, click here.