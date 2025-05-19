Road 2 Love hosts 3rd annual golf tournament supporting men’s mental health

The Road 2 Love Foundation is gearing up for its third annual golf tournament, which aims to raise awareness of men's mental health and promote healthy relationships.

By: Anna Denison

The event, set for Friday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James E. Stewart Golf Course on Oklahoma City’s east side, will also include a public health fair with on-site resources for mental wellness.

Founded by Rob Clay, Road 2 Love focuses on breaking the stigma around men suffering in silence. The organization takes a two-pronged approach, encouraging self-care and emotional openness while also supporting strong marriages.

“We're breaking that stigma by letting men know that, hey, you don't have to be silent, you don't have to suffer or go through and deal with anxiety and stress, that we have systems, we have resources here to help you and talk you through the things that you may be challenging,” said Clay.

The event is open to the public, whether or not you’re playing, and registration is available at road2love.org under the “Sponsorship Opportunities” tab.