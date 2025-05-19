Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer, his office says

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized. The family is currently reviewing treatment options.

By: CBS News

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." The statement noted that while this is a "more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," his office said.

Biden was evaluated after a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation, his office said last week.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden said in a tweet Monday morning. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Prostate cancer is common, second only to skin cancer as the most common cancer affecting males, according to the Cleveland Clinic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for every 100 males, 13 will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

Though all men are at risk for prostate cancer, age is the most common risk factor. "The older a man is, the greater the chance of getting prostate cancer," the CDC says.

But there are treatment options, and cancer experts say many advancements have been made in recent years that can help men with this type of diagnosis.

"The good news is that prostate cancer actually has a lot of effective treatments, and so patients even who are diagnosed with more aggressive, more advanced stage disease, can live many years and have good quality of life," said Dr. Tanya Dorff, an oncologist who treats prostate and other genitourinary cancers at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles.

Biden is 82 and left office in January as the oldest president in history, although President Trump, who is 78, in January became the oldest person to take the oath of office.

Mr. Trump on Sunday posted on social media that he and first lady Melania Trump are "saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis."

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Mr. Trump's post continued.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement Sunday on social media that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are "keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time."

"Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris said. "We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

Other elected officials also offered their best wishes for Biden and his family on Sunday.

What is a Gleason score?

Gleason scores are a grading system for prostate cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Pathologists grade each tissue sample on a 1 to 5 scale. The lower the grade, the more cancer cells look like normal cells.

Each area of prostate cancer may have a different grade, so pathologists pick the two areas that make up most of the cancer. They add the two areas' grades to come up with a Gleason score, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Biden had a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5). A score of 9 is the second highest, wherein the "cells look very different from healthy cells, which is called poorly differentiated or undifferentiated," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

His Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) places him in the most aggressive risk category. According to the clinical framework, this categorization suggests a high likelihood of extracapsular extension, high metastatic potential, and poor prognosis without intervention.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder says the presence of bone metastases confirms stage M1 disease and places him within the high/very high-risk management group, according to two different medical classification systems.

Biden family history with cancer

Biden's son, Beau Biden, died of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2015 at age 46. The former president has long maintained that his son's cancer was at least caused by exposure to burn pits while serving in Iraq.

The former president was also treated for skin cancer two years ago. The White House physician said at the time that Biden had a small skin lesion with cancerous tissue removed from his chest during his physical exam.

Biden's cancer "moonshot"

The cancer "moonshot" was launched by former President Barack Obama in 2016 and spearheaded by Biden, who was then the vice president, after Beau Biden's death. The initiative began with $1.8 billion in federal funds to be spread out over seven years.

Biden relaunched it in 2022, with the White House saying at the time the goal was "ending cancer as we know it today."