PORCH: Oklahoma Hall Of Fame "Fall Y'all" Event

The Oklahoma Hall of Fame provides a variety of engaging activities for families during fall break. The museum is hosting its annual "Fall Y'all" event, featuring crafts, games and other interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.

By: News 9

"Every day during fall, we feature a different Hall of Fame member, and today's featured is Meteorologist Gary England, one of our favorites," said Michelle, a museum representative. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Friday, with free admission to the museum and all activities. Families can also explore the museum's exhibits, including "Oklahoma Through Its People," and browse the Scissortail Gifts shop featuring over 100 local vendors.

"If you don't know what to do with your kids, come today, Thursday, or Friday," Michelle said. "We are free admission to the museum, and for all the crafts and activities." The Oklahoma Hall of Fame encourages families to take advantage of the engaging fall activities before the week is over.