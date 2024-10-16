Colorful Catch: 14-Pound Koi Fish Rescued From Oklahoma Lake

Wednesday, October 16th 2024, 11:08 am
The Oklahoma City Fisheries Management team made an unexpected catch this week while electro-fishing at Zoo Lake: a 14-pound koi fish.
According to the team, it's not uncommon for non-native species to find their way into Oklahoma waters.
The brightly colored fish was removed from the lake to ensure the local ecosystem's health.
The koi will be relocated to a new home at Will Rogers Gardens.
