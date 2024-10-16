Colorful Catch: 14-Pound Koi Fish Rescued From Oklahoma Lake

The Oklahoma City Fisheries Management team caught a 14-pound koi fish while electro-fishing at Zoo Lake. The fish has been relocated to ensure the health of the local ecosystem.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fisheries Management team made an unexpected catch this week while electro-fishing at Zoo Lake: a 14-pound koi fish.

According to the team, it's not uncommon for non-native species to find their way into Oklahoma waters.

The brightly colored fish was removed from the lake to ensure the local ecosystem's health.

The koi will be relocated to a new home at Will Rogers Gardens.