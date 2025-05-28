How Russell Westbrook will help shape OKC’s new sports district

The district, anchored by the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, will transform more than 50 acres of underused land south of downtown into a walkable neighborhood that blends sports, retail, dining, public spaces, and housing.

By: Deanne Stein

-

A new era of sports, culture, and community is taking shape in downtown Oklahoma City. Echo Investment Capital, Russell Westbrook Enterprises (RWE), and Robinson Park have officially selected Populous as the master architect for the sports-anchored entertainment district.

Global Vision, Local Impact

Populous, a world-renowned architectural design firm, has created iconic projects including Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. The firm will now oversee the full design of the project in Oklahoma City. The firm was selected from a pool of seven highly regarded national bidders.

“Populous brings world-renowned expertise and a deep understanding of how to design spaces that anchor community and catalyze growth,” said Christian Kanady, Founding Partner and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. “This is more than a development — it’s a centerpiece for civic life.”

The firm is also leading the design of the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, which will serve as the district’s anchor and primary venue.

“This district becomes a vital centerpiece for downtown.” Court Jeske, President of Echo Soccer and OKC for Soccer, added.

Westbrook Named Creative Director

Russell Westbrook is named Creative Director of the project. The former Oklahoma City Thunder icon and founder of RWE is known for his bold style and influence beyond the court. He will help shape the district’s cultural and design identity.

“We’re not just building a district, we’re reimagining how a city comes together,” Westbrook said. “It’s about belonging, a place where people from every neighborhood feel seen, connected, and inspired.”

“He will tell you that this is where he grew up,” said Jeske. “So, when we can bring his artistic talents and style and design mystique to the project that was a great addition.”

Sports, Entertainment and Community

The new stadium will host professional women’s and men’s soccer, high school sports, concerts, and community events. The surrounding district will be designed to foster a 24/7 live-work-play environment.

“The district will be something that gets used and lived in 365 days a year,” said Jeske. “When you think about place making and you think about creating a new vision and district in Oklahoma City, we want to do that with the people in mind and with the community in mind from day one.”

The district, anchored by the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, will transform more than 50 acres of underused land south of downtown into a walkable neighborhood that blends sports, retail, dining, public spaces, and housing, connecting major destinations like Bricktown, the OKANA Resort, the Boathouse District, and Scissortail Park.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected later this year, with renderings and more detailed plans to follow. Construction is scheduled for completion in time for professional soccer’s return to Oklahoma City in 2027.