The Porch Gets A Preview Of Will Rogers Theater's Monster Ball

The Monster Ball, a Halloween celebration featuring storytelling, jazz music, and costume contests, will take place on October 26 at the historic Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The Monster Ball is coming to the Will Rogers Theater in just a few weeks, promising a blend of theater, live music, and spooky fun.

David Sloan, one of the event organizers, joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch and shared the excitement for the upcoming festivities.

“We’re really excited to bring this to Oklahoma City,” Sloan said. “Will Rogers Theater is a historical theater here in the city. We’re gonna be mixing some theater with live music, so we’re going to get a little bit of best of both worlds.”

Sloan, dressed as Jack the Ripper, explained the event's unique theme.

“Part of the story is about an axe murderer who killed some people in the early 1900s, like 1918 and 1919, down in Louisiana. He was never caught and he sent a letter to the local newspaper telling people to play jazz music, and if they did that, he wouldn’t come to their house and send them to heaven.”

The Monster Ball will feature storytelling, jazz music, hors d'oeuvres, and drinks.

“We’re trying to make this the party we all wish we could go to,” Sloan said. “We want to entertain with the theater, we want to entertain with the music, the dance floor. We’re gonna have some animatronics there, tapestries hanging around the theater for good photo ops.”

With a cash bar styled in the 1920s to 1940s theme, the event is designed to offer a festive atmosphere for attendees.

Scheduled for October 26 at 7:30 p.m., the Monster Ball will include costume contests and various activities.

