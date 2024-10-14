The Porch Learns Sword Fighting Techniques At Local Martial Arts School

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited a sword-fighting demonstration led by a local school dedicated to historical European martial arts.

By: News 9

News 9's Jordan Ryan suited up to learn more about foundational sword fighting techniques.

At the Cymbrogi School of Western Martial Arts, instructor Jeremy Pace said they offer many different classes for all different skillsets.

“five days a week and the purpose of what we're trying to accomplish is recreating historic, medieval martial arts,” Pace said. "We do it both competitive and as an art form."

Cymbrogi, founded in 2001, will host a major competition this week with around 150 participants, attracting top talent from across the nation and beyond.

The event highlighted the rich history and discipline of sword fighting, inviting enthusiasts of all skill levels to explore this captivating martial art.