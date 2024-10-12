Edmond Memorial Shuts Out Yukon 38-0

Edmond Memorial dominated on both sides of the ball Friday night, cruising to a 38-0 victory over Yukon, thanks in large part to a suffocating defense.

By: News 9

Yukon’s offense struggled throughout the game, including a costly turnover late in the second quarter when Beau Bayouth stepped in for an interception, keeping the Bulldogs’ lead at 24-0 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs defense struck again. Gage Massey picked off another pass, this time on a tip from Colton McComb, leading to a fun sideline celebration.

Edmond Memorial’s defense held strong, and the offense sealed the shutout win, improving their record with a 38-0 final score.