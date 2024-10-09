U.S. Supreme Court To Weigh Fate Of Oklahoma Death Row Inmate

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.

By: News 9

Glossip is on death row for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese at the Best Budget Inn in Oklahoma City, where Van Treese was the owner and Glossip the manager. While it is clear that Justin Sneed, not Glossip, struck Van Treese with a bat, Sneed testified for the prosecution that Glossip offered him $10,000 to carry out the murder. Sneed's testimony is the only evidence linking Glossip to the crime. Glossip maintains his innocence.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a rare decision to back Glossip's appeal following an investigation into the case. Drummond has appealed Glossip's conviction to the highest court, claiming that Glossip was not given a fair trial.

"I discovered that the state of Oklahoma knew that the star witness withheld the truth and we didn't correct that star witness," Drummond said. "I also know that certain information was withheld from Mr. Glossip's defense team, and that's not fair. Now, is Mr. Glossip guilty? I believe he is. But was he given a fair trial? He was not."

The family of Van Treese disagrees with the appeal and stands behind Glossip's conviction.

The Supreme Court hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the justices are expected to make a ruling in the summer.