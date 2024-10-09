1 Hospitalized After Wreck Involving Car, Motorcycle

A wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle left one person hospitalized Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Wednesday, October 9th 2024, 6:34 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a motorcycle and a car crashed into each other near Southwest 44th Street and South Rockwell Avenue, causing the motorcycle to go off the roadway.

OCPD said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with “severe injuries.”
