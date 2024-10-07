PORCH: Local Nonprofit Offers Emotional Support To Women Battling Breast Cancer

Project 31, a nonprofit founded by breast cancer survivor Sarah McLean, provides essential emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families during and after treatment is hosting a fundraiser on October 26 to further its mission.

By: News 9

As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Project 31, a nonprofit organization, is working to provide vital emotional and spiritual support to those affected by breast cancer.

Founded by Sarah McLean, who has faced her battles with the disease, Project 31 aims to address the emotional needs of patients alongside their medical treatment.

McLean joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more.

"I was 26 years old when I was diagnosed the first time, and eight years later I was diagnosed again," McLean said. "My husband and I realized the need for emotional support. Our doctors and medical staff do a wonderful job of helping us get the disease out of our body, but we're full people—mind, body, and spirit. I feel like we need equal emphasis on all areas, and that's where Project 31 was born."

The organization collaborates with local hospitals to provide peer support and financial scholarships for counseling to survivors and their families.

Additionally, Project 31 organizes retreats and educational initiatives to help patients understand their journey and the available resources.

"Many times, our nurse navigators and social workers help women understand that we are here and that they have resources available," McLean said.

Project 31 is hosting its 10th anniversary fundraiser, "Paint the Town Pink," on October 26 at the Skirvin Hotel to further support its mission. The event will feature live and silent auctions, a live band, and a festive atmosphere.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $150 each, and proceeds will go towards the organization's efforts to embrace, educate, and empower women and their families affected by breast cancer.

For more information about Project 31 and the upcoming event, visit Project31.com.