OKC arthouse Rodeo Cinema to premiere 'Trail of Vengeance' at Stockyards City

Rodeo Cinema, Oklahoma City’s only nonprofit arthouse, is premiering the new western film "Trail of Vengeance" Friday night in Stockyards City, featuring special guests and unique, historic programming.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

Rodeo Cinema, an Oklahoma City nonprofit cinema, is premiering a new western film on Friday.

The new film, "Trail of Vengeance," will be featured at Stockyards City at 7 p.m., and Rodeo Cinema is inviting others to come and watch the premiere.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Rodeo Cinema Managing General Shannon Smith to learn more about the event.

Q: We wanted to talk about what Rodeo Cinema is all about. You guys have memberships?

A: Yes, we have a great membership program that we're constantly revisiting and revising, trying to make it so great for our people. We really want to push memberships because it helps keep steady income coming into the nonprofit here and it keeps us being able to program great stuff.

Q: What makes this place so unique?

A: We are the only nonprofit art house in Oklahoma City, and we're the longest running. The theater in Oklahoma City, this building was built in 1924 as a movie theater and a vaudeville show. We have a live organ here, we do silent Sundays on the last Sunday, and the Sunday before that we have a horror film coming up called "The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari," and we do interactive movies here. We also have a burlesque show that comes in once a quarter. The burlesque show will be here in June on the 28th. So we have a lot of really interesting programming, and we kind of mix it up a little bit between live and movies and silent films.

Q: It's a big movie premiere. We've got to talk about "Trail of Vengeance."

A: The producers of "Trail of Vengeance" reached out to us because they were familiar with Oklahoma and the Stockyards, and they thought that the rodeo would be one of the best places in Oklahoma City to premiere their movie, and I happen to agree. So we worked out a deal, it's also showing in Circle Cinema in Tulsa, and we're so excited to bring it here to everyone. A couple of the actors and producers will be here tonight to welcome everyone and to talk about the movie afterwards.

Q: Are people are invited to come to the cinema?

A: Absolutely. They can come in, stop by, and buy tickets at the door. You don't have to buy them ahead of time. We just want people to come and enjoy and have a place that is unique to enjoy the atmosphere and the history of Oklahoma and of storytelling.

Q: Who's coming to Oklahoma City?

A: Eric Nelson from "1883," even one of our own, Ryan Francis, will be here tonight, too, he's also in the movie. I am super, super excited about this movie because it just it looks so beautiful. When I tested it, it just I think everyone's going to be so happy.

---

Visit rodeocinema.org for more information.