Guthrie Pulls Away From Noble, Wins 41-14

By: News 9

The Guthrie BlueJays overcame a first-half battle with the Noble Bears, pulling away for a 41-14 win Friday night at the Rock.

Guthrie struck first with a 6-yard touchdown run by Elijah Smith, but Noble responded with two scores, including a touchdown pass from Jackson Steely to Conner Lane, taking a 14-7 lead.

Before halftime, Guthrie tied it up at 14 after Daelon Rice connected with Jace Rainwater. The BlueJays dominated the second half, holding the Bears scoreless while adding 27 unanswered points to secure the win.