Bixby Spartans Dominate Moore Lions 49-7

Defending champion Bixby cruised to a 49-7 victory over Moore on Friday night, extending their dominance in the state.

Friday, October 4th 2024, 10:52 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


The Spartans took control early, leading 21-0 at halftime after interceptions by sophomore linebacker Nathan Hobbs and cornerback Jonathan Alexander. Bixby’s Bode Cairl added to the lead with a short touchdown run in the third quarter.

Moore struggled to find an answer against Bixby’s defense, managing only one score late in the game. The Spartans remain unbeaten as they continue their title defense.
