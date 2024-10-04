Decades Later, Guthrie High School Graduates Return For Alumni Pep Rally

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Guthrie High School on Friday to meet with alumni returning to the school for homecoming.

By: News 9

-

One of the important moments in every high school in Oklahoma is honoring alumni from years past during homecoming.

On Friday, alumni from Guthrie High School returned to the school for its homecoming pep rally, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the campus to speak with students both past and present.

John Kellogg, from the Class of 1954, said much has changed since his time in school.

"A lot of more modern things now than we had," Kellogg said. "But there [were] wonderful teachers."

This year, the alumni said they are going the extra mile to not only honor their fellow alumni, but especially those who went on to serve their communities, such as veterans or first responders.