OKC Comets host 'Bark in the Park' for baseball fans and their dogs

Tuesday night will be special at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the Oklahoma City Comets inviting all guests to bring along their dogs for Bark in the Park.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

The Oklahoma City Comets are kicking off an exciting week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, starting Tuesday night!

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Comets Director of Communications and Broadcasting Alex Freedman about the ballpark's Bark in the Park event.

Freedman said Moonshot, the Comets' mascot, and his pet dog Rover are inviting all dog owners to the ballpark Tuesday evening.

"You can bring your friend out tonight, and the great thing is no special ticket package you have to buy," Freedman said. "There's no special section you have to sit in, you can sit wherever you would like."

Freedman said there will be dog relief stations around the ballpark, as well as between-inning activities for guests to take part in.

"The first 300 dogs get a Comets bandana as well," Freedman said. "The one little stipulation is that there is a waiver you're going to have to fill out just to make sure your dog is up to date with his vaccinations. You can do that ahead of time at our website at okccomets.com or you can do it once you get to the ballpark."

Freedman said the ballpark's broadcast crew will also get in on the fun, so be sure to get there with your furry friend and enjoy the evening.

In addition to Tuesday night, Freedman also said this week is full of events, including a college night on Thursday, meaning anyone with an email address ending in .edu has a chance to access special ticket pricing.

On Friday, Freedman said there will be post-game fireworks, and Sunday will be a special Memorial Day game, with kids in attendance getting the chance to run the bases.

"They do get to run the bases after the game every single Sunday," Freedman said. "We've also got select players who are available for autographs on the concourse."

Learn more about Bark in the Park by visiting the OKC Comets website.