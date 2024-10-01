PORCH: Oklahoma Community Orchestra Launches Season with "Folk Tunes and Tales" Concert

The Oklahoma Community Orchestra will kick off its season with a "Folk Tunes and Tales" concert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

By: News 9

The event will take place at the Baugh Auditorium on the Oklahoma Christian University campus, featuring music director candidate Caleb Benda.

Benda, who is up for a conducting position with the orchestra, highlighted that the concert will showcase three main pieces, each drawing from various folk traditions in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Finland.

"There's three main pieces on the program. Each one breaks different folk tunes or different folk tales from a couple of different countries," he said.

Tonight’s performance coincides with International Music Day, making it a fitting occasion for music lovers of all backgrounds.

"We definitely try to make the concert as accessible and approachable. So even if you don't know anything about music, you don't know when to clap, you don't know what to wear. That's fine. Just come and enjoy," Benda said.

One of the highlights of the evening will be Antonín Dvořák's Eighth Symphony, which Benda described as a favorite among the orchestra members.

Tickets for the concert are available for $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

Attendees can purchase tickets and find more information at OKOrchestra.org.