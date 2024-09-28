Newcastle Rolls Past Duncan In Decisive Victory

Friday, September 27th 2024, 11:19 pm
The Newcastle Racers made quick work of the Duncan Demons on Friday, cruising to a lopsided victory. Jackson Shanuel set the tone early, rushing for a touchdown to put the Racers on the board.
Later, the Newcastle defense came up big, stripping Duncan’s Tavion Holland and recovering the fumble. Shanuel continued to shine, connecting on a deep pass to extend the lead as the Racers rolled to a commanding win.
