Lawton Secures First Win, Tops Noble 37-21

**Footage courtesy of KSWO** Lawton wasted no time getting on the board Friday night, as Nate Jones took the first play of the game to the house for a quick score.

By: News 9

Lawton wasted no time getting on the board Friday night, as Nate Jones took the first play of the game to the house for a quick score. The Wolverines rode that momentum throughout the contest and are on track to secure their first win of the season.

With the score sitting at 37-21 in the fourth quarter, it looks like Lawton will leave Noble with a much-needed victory, dropping the Bears to 0-4.