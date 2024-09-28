Lawton Secures First Win, Tops Noble 37-21

**Footage courtesy of KSWO** Lawton wasted no time getting on the board Friday night, as Nate Jones took the first play of the game to the house for a quick score.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 11:18 pm

By: News 9


Lawton wasted no time getting on the board Friday night, as Nate Jones took the first play of the game to the house for a quick score. The Wolverines rode that momentum throughout the contest and are on track to secure their first win of the season.

With the score sitting at 37-21 in the fourth quarter, it looks like Lawton will leave Noble with a much-needed victory, dropping the Bears to 0-4.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 27th, 2024

September 27th, 2024

September 27th, 2024

September 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024