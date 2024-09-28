Pauls Valley Rallies For 43-40 Victory Over Kingfisher

Pauls Valley's Baylor commit Caden Knighten wasted no time making an impact, breaking free for a 52-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 7-0. Kingfisher answered quickly when Payton Burnham hit Jackson Willbanks for a touchdown, tying the game at 7.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 11:13 pm

By: News 9


In a back-and-forth contest, Pauls Valley rallied late to edge out Kingfisher 43-40 in a thrilling finish.
