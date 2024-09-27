Heritage Hall Chargers Tops North Rock Creek Cougars, 35-20

Heritage Hall powered through an early lead and held off North Rock Creek to secure a 35-20 victory Thursday.

By: News 9

Both teams entered the matchup with 2-1 records, but the Chargers wasted no time igniting their offense. Barrett Travis set the tone early, making a push toward the end zone before being tracked down by Caleb Hawkins from North Rock Creek.

Heritage Hall quarterback Caleb Quintero connected with Rhett Davis, who flipped into the end zone for the first score of the game, putting the Chargers up 7-0.

North Rock Creek looked to respond, but a tipped pass fell into the hands of Tyson Hawkins, who raced to the end zone for a defensive touchdown, extending the Chargers’ lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Cougars capitalized on a Heritage Hall turnover, with Kaiden Samuels snagging an interception to give North Rock Creek a shot at closing the gap. However, their fourth-down attempt was stopped by a stout Chargers defense.

Despite a late push by the Cougars, Heritage Hall maintained control throughout the game, ultimately defeating North Rock Creek 35-20.