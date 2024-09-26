The Porch Visits The Plaza District Ahead Of Their Festival and Mural Expo

More than 45 local and regional artists will debut brand-new murals during the Plaza District Festival and Mural Expo on Saturday.

By: News 9

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Southwest Beverages Porch to the Plaza District for a sneak peek at artists' work.

Arah, an artist who lives in LA, is creating a mural that honors her Korean heritage.

"I thought I would do a beautiful twist where we have a woman wearing a humbug, which is traditional clothing, and then she has kind of like a tiger mask, and she's smoking out of the pipe," Arah said. "It's like the whole kind of legacy I wanted to leave here."

She has started the outline and will fill it in with more color as the festival approaches.

On Saturday, the district is hosting food trucks, vendors, and performers to celebrate as the 45 murals are unveiled.

The festival is free to attend.