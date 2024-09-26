The Porch Makes A Pumpkin Spice Latte At A Local Coffee Shop

News 9's Jordan Ryan visited Clarity Coffee to learn how to make a pumpkin spice latte, highlighting the café's commitment to quality, ethically sourced ingredients, and the artistry of coffee preparation as autumn arrives.

By: News 9

As we enter the fall season, it's the perfect time to indulge in a pumpkin spice latte.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to Clarity Coffee in Oklahoma City to learn how to make one.

While Clarity Coffee uses a restaurant-grade espresso machine, coffee expert Steve Willingham showed techniques anyone can use at home.

He said Clarity only uses single-origin beans, specifically their Guatemalan coffee, known for its rich chocolatey flavor, which pairs beautifully with milk.

After grinding the beans and packing them to resist water pressure, they set the coffee on a scale to ensure precise proportions for a double shot.

Willingham shares that their Guatemalan coffee is organic, fair trade, and exclusively grown by women farmers, highlighting Clarity Coffee’s commitment to ethical sourcing.

Clarity makes their pumpkin spice syrup in-house, ensuring quality ingredients, including real pumpkin. Willingham skillfully prepares the milk, focusing on achieving the perfect temperature and texture to create beautiful latte art.